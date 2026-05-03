Photos: Poets, Cultural Figures Pay Tribute to Martyr Imam Sayyed Khamenei at Iranian Cultural Center in Quetta, pakistan
A multilingual poetry gathering was held at the Iranian Cultural Center in Quetta, Pakistan to honor the memory of the “Martyred Leader of the Muslim Ummah.” Poets and cultural figures from diverse communities participated, highlighting themes of unity, sacrifice, and Palestine. The event was viewed as a symbol of harmony in Balochistan and an example of Iran’s cultural diplomacy.
3 May 2026 - 13:05
News ID: 1809230
Source: Abna24
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