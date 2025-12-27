Photos: Gaza has 170 new doctors

A cohort of 168 Palestinian doctors have received their advanced medical certifications in Gaza amid the rubble of what was once the Palestinian territory’s largest hospital. The graduation took place in front of the destroyed facade of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City on Thursday. It was a symbolic act of resilience as the doctors, calling themselves the “Humanity Cohort”, completed their Palestinian Board certifications under extraordinary circumstances after two years of Israel’s war.
27 December 2025 - 11:46
News ID: 1766568
Source: TRT GLOBAL
