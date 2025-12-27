Al-Abbas’s shrine commemorates martyrdom of Imam al-Hadi (+Photos)

The Al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine held its weekly mourning assembly marking the martyrdom of Imam Ali al-Hadi (p). The event included participation from shrine servants and visitors, with Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili reviewing the Imam’s biography and virtues.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine organized its weekly mourning assembly to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon him) in the reception hall.

The gathering was attended by a group of servants of the holy shrine along with visitors to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

Preacher Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili highlighted aspects of the noble biography of Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon him), recalling stages of his life, his positions, virtues, guidance, and advice, as well as the injustices and hardships he endured until his martyrdom.

The Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine remains dedicated to commemorating the martyrdom anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) by preparing comprehensive programs that include mourning assemblies, sermons, guidance, and discussions of their blessed lives.

