Photos: Imam Musa Sadr center delegation visits Berlin nursing home on Christmas highlights compassion, solidarity
On Christmas, a delegation from the Imam Musa Sadr Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany led by Sheikh Mohammad Jalous, visited a local nursing home. They shared greetings, distributed gifts and flowers, and emphasized values of compassion, solidarity, and respect for the elderly. The nursing home staff expressed gratitude for the gesture, highlighting its role in fostering peace and coexistence.
25 December 2025 - 10:51
News ID: 1765929
Source: Abna24
Your Comment