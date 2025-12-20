Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Honors Engineers of Lady Fatima Courtyard Project

The Alawi Holy Shrine honored the engineering staff and workers of Al-Kawthar Company for the Reconstruction of Holy Shrines, who contributed to the completion of the Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) courtyard project. The celebration was held as part of the Chastity Week activities, attended by the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Sayyid Issa al-Khersan, along with religious, scholarly, diplomatic figures, and officials from the engineering, technical, and planning departments of the shrine.