Photos: SG of Shiite Shrines in Iraq Conducts Field Tour in Salahuddin and Baghdad

The Secretary-General of the Shiite Shrines in Iraq, Ali Sahib Jabr, visited several shrines in Salahuddin and Baghdad to assess services and infrastructure. The tour included shrines of notable figures such as shrine of Ibrahim ibn Malik al-Ashtar (RA), shrine of Sayyid Gharib, grandson of Imam al-Kadhim (AS), shrines of Sheikh Abu Mansour Muhammad ibn Abi Nasr al-Ukbari (RA), and shrine of Sayyid Ibrahim ibn Ali al-Hadi (AS)... . Discussions focused on improving services for visitors and ensuring shrines remain vibrant spiritual and public service centers.