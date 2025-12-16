Servants of Al-Abbas Shrine perform worship rituals to commemorate birth of Lady Fatima (+Photos)

The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the performance of the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine's religious rituals, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The ceremony included the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and then the performance of the anthem "Melody of Pride." After that, voices rose with poems that expressed joy and happiness on this blessed occasion.

The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine hold the worship practice ceremonies on Mondays and Thursdays of every week.



