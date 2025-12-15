Photos: 2,000 Female Students Graduate at Kawthar al-‘Ismah Festival in Karbala

The Women’s Religious Preaching Division organized a major graduation ceremony for 2,000 female students of preaching circles as part of the Kawthar al-‘Ismah Festival at the holy shrine of Imam Husayn. Students from across Iraq participated in final exams and were honored in a gathering that included Qur’an recitation, cultural performances, and lectures highlighting the role of conscious female preachers. The event concluded with awards for top students, recognition of 91 female preachers, and distribution of certificates, celebrating women’s contribution to religious education.