Photos: Women’s Conference 2025 in Lahore Highlights Role of Lady Khadijah and Fatimah

The Women’s Conference 2025 was held at Jamia Umm al-Kitab in Lahore on December 13, focusing on the theme “The Role of Women in Establishing the System of Imamate and Ummah.” The conference honored Lady Khadijah as the Mother of the Ummah and Lady Fatimah as the Mother of Imamate. Distinguished scholar Sayyid Jawad Naqvi (Hafizahullah) delivered the keynote address, highlighting the challenges and responsibilities of Muslim women in the modern era.