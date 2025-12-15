Photos: Seminar on “Role, Duties of Muslim Women in Era of Technology and Borderless Communication” in Thailand

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the representative of Al-Mustafa International University in Thailand, Sayyid Sadrussadat, attended the celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (A), daughter of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). The event was organized by the Iranian Cultural Center at Imam Hasan Mosque, Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani Province. An academic seminar was held under the theme “The Role and Duties of Muslim Women in the Era of Technology and Borderless Communication.” The representative of Al-Mustafa International University presented a paper titled “Challenges of Muslim Women in the Postmodern Era.”