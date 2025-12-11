Photos: Shia Ulema Council Sindh Welcomes Shrine Reconstruction Deputy "Sheikh Ahmadi Qomi"

On December 10, 2025, Sheikh Hussein Ahmadi Qomi, Deputy for International Affairs of the Headquarters for the Development and Reconstruction of Holy Shrines visits sacred site of Qadamgah Imam Ali in Hyderabad, Sindh Province of Pakistan. He was warmly welcomed by Allama Asad Iqbal Zaidi, Provincial President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Sindh. The event included the visitation of the holy shrine’s flag and participation of numerous scholars and organizational leaders.