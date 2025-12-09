Photos: Volunteers of Islamic Movement cleaned Rimawa hospital in Sokoto, bringing joy to staff and patients

On last Friday, 5/12/2025, the youth volunteers of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, carried out a community service project at Rimawa town hospital, located in Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State. The volunteers cleaned the hospital premises, sweeping pathways, cutting grass, and collecting and burning the waste. Hospital staff and patients expressed great joy and appreciation for this contribution, offering thanks and prayers for the volunteers. The work began at 9:00 a.m. and was completed at 12:30 p.m.