Photos: International Conference on Linguistic, Cultural, Civilizational Relations Between Iran, East Asia held in Qom
AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Conference on Linguistic, Cultural, and Civilizational Relations Between Iran and East Asia was held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at the Higher Education Complex for Language, Literature, and Cultural Studies in Qom. The event featured the unveiling of the conference proceedings volume and honored the authors of outstanding works.
8 December 2025 - 11:10
News ID: 1758968
Source: Abna24
Your Comment