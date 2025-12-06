Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky’s delegates pay condolence visit to family of late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, a delegation representing Sheikh Zakzaky—including Sheikh Badamasi Yaqoub, Muhammad Ibraheem, and Sheikh Ahmad Yusuf—visited Bauchi to offer condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman. Speaking on behalf of the group, Sheikh Badamasi praised the renowned Qur’anic scholar as a lifelong servant of Islam and humanity. The delegates prayed for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family.