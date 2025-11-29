Photos: Italy’s nationwide pro-Palestine protests disrupting flights and train services

Italy witnessed a nationwide strike and protests against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, disrupting flights and train services. Demonstrations in Turin, Genoa, Venice and ... expressed solidarity with Palestine and Gaza, with activists chanting against U.S. and Israel and criticizing military spending. Anti-Zionist rabbis also joined the pro-Palestine marches. The USB union announced further protests on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
29 November 2025 - 11:20
News ID: 1755324
Source: Abna24
