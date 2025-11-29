Photos: Imam Reza Cultural Event held in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Reza (a.s.) Cultural Event was organized to provide cultural and social services with the participation of grassroots organizations. The program ran from November 24 to 28, 2025, featuring various booths dedicated to children and youth, university students, seminary scholars, women, media and cyberspace, as well as discussions on the Islamic Revolution. The event took place at the Eivan Vali-Asr in the Sahn Payambar Azam (PBUH) courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) in Mashhad.