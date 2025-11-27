Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Hosts Delegations for Second Allama Al-Naeini Conference

The Holy Alawi Shrine welcomed delegations participating in the second edition of the Allama Al-Naeini Conference. The General Secretariat of the shrine, headed by Secretary-General Sayyid Isa al-Khersan, along with members of the board, the leadership and staff of the Alawi Center for Research and Studies, and servants from various departments, received the scientific and cultural delegations attending the conference. The event will commence on Thursday, in the courtyard of the Imam Ali shrine, in cooperation with the Holy Hussaini Shrine and the Directorate of Religious Seminaries in Qom.