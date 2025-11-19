Photos: Inauguration of new water project named after Lady Fatima al-Zahra in remote area of Nigeria

As part of the “Saqi Atashaa Karbala” project supervised by the African Studies Center of the Holy Al-Abbas Shrine, well number (68) was inaugurated in the Samnak Road area of Nigeria. It was named “The Well of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her).” This blessed project was completed under the supervision of the center’s coordinators in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Musa and Sheikh Shamsuddin Abdullah. It comes within a series of water projects carried out by the center to serve African communities, alleviate the suffering of residents in areas facing water scarcity, and revive the values of generosity embodied by Imam Hussein and his noble household (peace be upon them).