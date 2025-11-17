Home News Service Pictures Photos: Martyrdom of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra at Shia Hussainiya of Pyay, Myanmar 17 November 2025 - 13:06 News ID: 1751204 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Mourning ceremony by women commemorating martyrdom of Lady Fatimah at Shia Hussainiya in Pyay, Myanmar Photos: New academic year begins at Al-Hajjatiyah School in Pyay, Myanmar Photos: Imam Hussain birth celebration at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Birth celebration of Lady Fatima at Shia Hussainiya in Pyay, Bago Region, Myanmar Photos: Fatimiya mourning ceremony at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Fatimiya mourning ceremony at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Night of Arbaeen at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: 10th and 9th of Muharram at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Muharram mourning nights at at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar preparing for month of Muharram Photos: Eid al-Ghadir Celebration at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Holy Ramadan Quran recitation and Iftar table in Pyay town, Myanmar Photos: Muharram mourning ceremony at Kyaung Gyi Mosque in Pyay town Photos: Muharram mourning night at Mogul Shia Masjid of Pyay town, Yangon
Your Comment