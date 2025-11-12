Photos: Opening public park, club in Bani Hayyan, Lebanon, as a symbol of resistance after Zionist regime bombardment

In a moment where joy blended with determination, and the fragrance of resilience rose from the soil of our proud town, Bani Hayyan (Southern of Lebanon) reopened the gates of life by inaugurating the Public Garden Center and Mini-Football Field of the Cultural and Social Club. This space had been targeted by the treacherous hand of the Zionist enemy in its recent aggression, attempting to break the spirit of this noble land and its people. But as always, it people did not bow to destruction. They stood tall, exerted sincere efforts, and believed that the will of the people cannot be defeated, and that life can rise again from beneath the rubble. The people of the region reopen this center not merely as a recreational space, but as a symbol of resilience and unwavering will.