Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Inaugurates New Carpet Washing Facility with Advanced Technical and Environmental Standards
The Secretary-General of the Alawi Holy Shrine, Servant Sayyid Issa al-Kharsan, inaugurated the new carpet washing facility affiliated with the Services Department. The opening ceremony was attended by his deputy, board members, department heads, and a group of shrine servants, all aiming to enhance the quality of services provided to the honorable visitors.
11 November 2025 - 13:44
News ID: 1749263
Source: Abna24
