Photos: Martyrdom ceremony of Lady Fatima at Khoja Shia center in Kampala, Uganda

Photos: Reciting holy Quran, Dua Iftitah at Khoja Shia center in Kampala, Uganda in nights of Ramadan month
Photos: Birth celebration of Imam Hussain, Hazrat Abbas and Imam Sajjad in Kampala, Uganda
Photos: Weekly Quran Classes at Khoja Shia center in Kampala, Uganda
Photos: Weekly Quran Classes at Khoja Shia center in Kampala, Uganda
Photos: Weekly Quran Tafsir Classes at Khoja Shia center in Kampala, Uganda
Photos: Weekly Holy Quran Tafsir Classes in Kampala, Uganda
Photos: Performing Friday Prayer in Kampala Capital of Uganda
Photos: Zainabia mourning decade in Kampala, Uganda 1446-2024
The head of Awqaf and Charitable Affairs organization told the prayers of the Central Mosque of Kampala: Muslims of Iran and Uganda have a permanent bond.
NAM condemns Israeli aggression, calls for supporting Palestine
Egypt urges Non-Aligned Movement summit to condemn Israel's practices in Gaza
Video: Secretary General of ABWA attends Bilal Mosque in Kampala, Uganda
