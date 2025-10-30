Photos: National “Guest of Mehr” Ceremony Held at Lady Masumeh Shrine with Presence of New University Students

Coinciding with the start of the academic year at universities and higher education centers across the country, the national ceremony titled “Guest of Mehr” was held on the evening of Wednesday, October 29, 2025 . Aimed at uniting spirituality and knowledge and marking the beginning of a new academic journey under the grace of the Lady of Generosity, the event welcomed a group of incoming university students from across Iran at the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh (peace be upon her).