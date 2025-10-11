  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Pictures

Photos: Friday prayer offered at Zeynebiye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Friday prayer offered at Zeynebiye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey 10.10.2025

11 October 2025 - 13:51
News ID: 1737270
Source: Abna24

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha