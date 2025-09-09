Photos: Closing Ceremony of Second National Congress of Salman Farsi

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), the closing ceremony of the Second National Congress of Salman the Persian (Salman Farsi) was held on Saturday, Shahrivar 15, 1404 (September 6, 2025), coinciding with the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The event took place at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce Conference Hall, with the presence of officials, scholars from seminaries and universities, and a keynote speech by Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri