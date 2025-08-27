Photos: Press Conference for Launch of Intelligent System “Analysis and Description of Historical Events”

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s) International News Agency — ABNA — the press conference for the launch of the intelligent system “Analysis and Description of Historical Events” was held on Tuesday, 26th Aug, with the presence of Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Ali Rahimi Thabet, esteemed head of the History Research Group, and Mr. Engineer Ali Danesh, esteemed head of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Islamic Sciences and Computer Research Center (Noor).