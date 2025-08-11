Photos: Youth Conference on Global Responsibility in Upholding Covenant with Ashura

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – the conference titled “Youth and Global Responsibility in Upholding the Covenant with Ashura” was held in the holy city of Karbala. It was organized by the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly and featured scholars from Imam Kadhim University in Baghdad. The event focused on the role of youth in preserving and promoting the values of the Ashura movement on a global scale.