Photos: Custodian of Imam Hussain shrine holds a mourning ceremony at his home on martyrdom of Imam Hassan
According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency — ABNA — the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority and the custodian of the Imam Hussain shrine, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbala’i, held a mourning ceremony at his home coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Noble One of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon him)."
5 August 2025 - 09:19
News ID: 1714792
Source: Abna24
