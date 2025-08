Photos: Custodian of Imam Hussain shrine holds a mourning ceremony at his home on martyrdom of Imam Hassan

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency — ABNA — the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority and the custodian of the Imam Hussain shrine, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbala’i, held a mourning ceremony at his home coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Noble One of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon him)."

News ID: 1714792 Source: Abna24