Photos: A Memorial for Afghan Poet 'Mohammad Sarwar Rajaei' held in Tehran

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the passing of Mohammad Sarwar Rajaei, a ceremony titled “Narrative of Shared Blood” was held this afternoon, Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the Hosseiniyeh Honar (Art Hussainiya) in Tehran to honor the memory of this Afghan scholar and literary figure. Rajaei, a poet, writer, and journalist from Afghanistan, passed away in August 2021 in Iran due to contracting COVID-19.