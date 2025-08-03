Sheikh Al-Karbalai Recommends Cultivating Quranic Spirit in Children During Reception of Quran Institute Delegation
According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency — ABNA — the custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbala’i, offered a set of educational and guiding recommendations after receiving the delegation from the Holy Quran Institute. These recommendations aim to cultivate the Quranic spirit in young children. He expressed his full support for the project and instructed the supervising committee to preserve the Iraqi identity in its implementation. He also called for the preparation of a special program for participants during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
3 August 2025 - 11:17
News ID: 1714246
Source: Abna24
