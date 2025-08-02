Photos: Commemoration of 35 Air Defense Martyrs in Qom

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), a ceremony was held to honor the memory of 35 martyrs from the Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and 7 martyrs from the Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A.) Air Defense Group at Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (S.A.), in Qom, Iran. Governor and mayor of Qom, military commanders, and the Director General of Preservation and Promotion of Sacred Defense Values attended the ceremony.