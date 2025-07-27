Press Conference unveils poster for call for papers of Scientific and International Congress of Trustees of the Messenger

Press Conference Launches Poster for Call for Papers of the Umana Al-Rasul (Trustees of the Messengers) Scientific and International Congress Honoring the Scholarly and Jihadi Legacy of the Martyr Sayyed of Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The event took Saturday the 26th of July, at the conference hall of the Seminary Management Center, with the presence of Grand Ayatollah A’rafi, head of Iran’s seminaries and president of the Congress.