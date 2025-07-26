Photos: Commemoration Ceremony Marking 40th Day Since Heavenly Ascension of Martyr Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran
According to the AhlulBayt (a.s) International News Agency – ABNA – the ceremony commemorating the 40th day since the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, along with his daughter and wife, was held at Hazrat Amir (a.s) Mosque in Tehran. The event was attended by a number of senior civilian and military officials, honoring the legacy of this revered martyr and his family.
26 July 2025 - 08:53
News ID: 1711325
Source: Abna24
