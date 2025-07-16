Photos: Funeral procession of Hezbollah martyr "Wissam Mousa" in Khiam, Lebanon

According to AhlulBayt International News Agency – Hezbollah and supporters of the resistance front, and residents of Khiam in southern Lebanon held a funeral procession for the esteemed martyr "Wissam Mousa Mousa", known as "Abu al-Fadl". The ceremony was attended by a large crowd, including religious scholars, prominent figures, and social activists. The martyr’s family, along with families of other resistance martyrs, also participated in the procession, and the crowd passionately and loyally responded to the call of the martyrs’ blood.