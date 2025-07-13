Home News Service Cartoon Cartoon: Criminal Zionist Netanyahu awards Nobel Prize to his fellow criminal 13 July 2025 - 14:09 News ID: 1707266 Source: Abna24 related Cartoon: Israeli regime attacks on food distribution site in Gaza Cartoon: Iran hunts down the F-35 stealth fighter Cartoon: Crimes of Zionist regime disguised as humanitarian aid to Gaza Cartoon: Seizure of Madeleine ship by Zionist regime’s special forces Cartoon: Dispute between Trump and Elon Musk Cartoon: The lies of Netanyahu and Trump Cartoon: Iran captures occupation pilots Cartoon: Humanitarian aid as a trap for killing Gaza children
Your Comment