Yemeni FM slams Zionist regime’s “state terrorism” against Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen’s Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Monday condemned the Zionist regime’s “state terrorism” against the defenseless people of Palestine, especially in occupied Al-Quds.

The regime has intensified its crackdown against Palestinians in the occupied territories, conducting raids on different parts of the West Bank and Al-Quds almost on a daily basis and making mass arrests.

The top Yemeni diplomat warned against consequences of the escalating tensions by the Zionist regime which he called a direct threat to international peace and security, Yemen’s Almasirah TV reported.

He said that the city of Nablus has remained under military siege for two weeks now, while a large number of Palestinian civilians have been detained.

That’s while, he added, the Zionist regime, as the occupying power, is responsible for protecting the lives of Palestinian civilians under international law.

He called on the United Nations Security Council to help protect the Palestinian people against attacks by the Zionist regime.

The regime has intensified its crackdown since March after a series of operations by Palestinians left several Israelis dead.

The Palestinians have conducted more operations in the months afterwards and say the operations are in response to Israel’s growing atrocities.

The Palestinians say they will keep up their armed resistance until they take back their land from the Zionist regime.

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