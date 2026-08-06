Photos: Arbaeen memorial program in Qızılhacılı village in Marneuli, Georgia

A memorial program was held in Qızılhacılı village in Marneuli, Georgia on the occasion of Arbaeen Day. On 04.08.2026, a series of religious and spiritual programs dedicated to the dear memory of Karbala martyrs. In the early hours of the day, a charity table was organized on the roadside and charity was distributed to the villagers and passing guests. Later, an Arbaeen assembly was organized for women. After the evening prayers, a general Arbaeen assembly was held in the Gizilhajili Imam Hasan (AS) Mosque with the wide participation of believers