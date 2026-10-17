Photos: Martyr Ahmad Zakzaky Week 2026 and international youth conference in Abuja, Nigeria

The fifth session of Martyr Ahmad Zakzaky Week 2026, commemorating the martyrs of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, was held in Abuja on Thursday, October 15, alongside an International Youth Conference. The program featured Qur’anic recitations, prayers, tributes, performances, and a roundtable symposium titled “Building Youth for Social Transformation: Lessons of Sacrifice from the History of Martyrs of the Struggle.” Participants discussed youth development and the legacy of sacrifice, followed by an awards ceremony honoring Islamic Movement martyrs from different zones.