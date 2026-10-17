Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine commemorates aspects of life of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine commemorated aspects of the blessed life of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) on the anniversary of her birth.

ABAN24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine commemorated aspects of the blessed life of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) on the anniversary of her birth.

This came in a speech delivered by Sheikh Ali Mouhan, Head of the Religious Affairs Department, on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine, during the celebrations held in the courtyard of the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). He offered congratulations to those present and to the entire Muslim community on this auspicious occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Afdal al-Shami, a member of the Holy Shrine's Board of Directors, along with several department heads and officials, and a large gathering of visitors.

Mohan discussed the role Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) played in guiding people's attention to the noble goal for which Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) stood: preserving the Islamic faith. She served as a model of patience and courage for Muslims, guiding generations towards the path of truth and noble Islamic principles.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in order to spread their message and follow their blessed path.



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