Photos: Delegation of "Women of Resistance and Virtue Front in Iraq" meet with member of Presidium of Islamic Consultative Assembly
According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), a women's delegation titled "Women of the Resistance and Virtue Front in Iraq," composed of members of the Nahzat Liwa al-Kawthar movement, met with Somayeh Rahimi, a member of the Presidium of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, during their trip to Iran.
22 September 2026 - 12:08
News ID: 1868565
Source: Abna24
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