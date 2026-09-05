Photos: Believers commemorate Friday eve at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

The crowds of believers commemorated Friday eve at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its efforts to meet the needs of the visitors by providing them with various services. The holy shrine had previously prepared a plan that included various security, health, and service aspects, in addition to organizing the smooth flow of visitors to the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).