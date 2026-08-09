Infographic: Renewal of Allegiance and Readiness to Support AhlulBayt / 14

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ziyart of Arbaeen at this stage reaches its peak as the pilgrim renews their pledge of loyalty to Imam Hussein (AS) and the Ahlulbayt (AS). By declaring heartfelt solidarity, practical obedience, and constant readiness to support the Imam, the pilgrim affirms their full commitment to the front of Wilayah. With the enduring slogan «مَعَكُمْ مَعَكُمْ لَا مَعَ عَدُوِّكُمْ» (With you, with you, not with your enemies), they proclaim their eternal alignment with the truth and their disavowal of the falsehood.