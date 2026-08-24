Photos: Procession of holy shrines of Imam al-Hussain and al-Abbas provides 4,000 meals for visitors in Samarra

ABNA24 - The procession of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) provided 4,000 meals for the visitors arriving in the city of Samarra. The services were provided in collaboration with the Askariyayn Holy Shrine in celebration of the coronation of the awaited Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) on the ninth of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal.