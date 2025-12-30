Ritual worship ceremonies at Al-Abbas Shrine of Imam al-Jawad birth anniversary (+Photos)

The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine performed the devotional rituals in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

AhlulBayt News Agency: The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine performed the devotional rituals in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

The ceremony included the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and then the performance of the anthem "Melody of Pride." After that, voices rose with hymns dedicated to the honored figure, Imam Mohammad al-Baqer (peace be upon him), with the participation of a large gathering of visitors.

The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine hold the worship practice ceremonies on Mondays and Thursdays of each week.



/129