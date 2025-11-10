Al-Abbas’s Shrine Begins Construction of Girls’ School in Karbala (+Photos)

The Al-Abbas’s Shrine has begun building Noor Al-Abbas Secondary School for Girls in Karbala. The project includes classrooms, offices, and a dining hall, with 21 concrete columns already completed. It’s part of a broader plan to enhance educational infrastructure across shrine-affiliated institutions. Would you like this adapted for a school newsletter or architectural showcase?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has launched the construction of Noor Al-Abbas (p) Secondary School for Girls, located within the Abbas (p) Residential Complex in Karbala Governorate.

The project includes building eight classrooms, a dining hall, bathrooms, and administrative offices, all designed according to modern engineering standards to ensure the highest quality of educational services.

The construction has reached the stage of pouring concrete columns, with 21 columns completed so far. The work is being carried out with high precision, following specialized engineering plans tailored to the layout of the halls and facilities.

This initiative is part of the department’s broader strategy to strengthen educational infrastructure and provide a comprehensive learning environment across institutions affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

/129