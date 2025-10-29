Photos: Imamia Students Organization Pakistan Protest to Defend Sacred Name of Imam Hussain

Imamia Students Organization Pakistan - Jamia Urdu Gulshan Unit - Protest Stance in Defense of the Name of Imam Hussain (A'). A deeply distressing incident recently occurred at Jamia Urdu Gulshan Campus, where the sanctity of the prayer space was violated and an attempt was made to erase the sacred name of Imam Hussain (A). In response, the ISO staged a peaceful protest and firmly presented its stance. The Imamia Unit strongly urged the administration to conduct a full investigation into the incident, take action against those responsible, and uphold the sanctity of the university by preventing such occurrences in the future.