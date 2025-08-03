Photos: Organizers of Congress 'Honoring Scholars and Martyred Clerics of Rudsar' meet Ayatollah Ramazani

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), the organizers of the Congress Honoring Scholars and Martyred Clerics of Rudsar County met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (PBUH) World Assembly and representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts. The meeting took place on Saturday morning, August 2, 2025, at the headquarters of the AhlulBayt (PBUH) World Assembly.