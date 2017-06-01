Founder of ISIS media outlet Amaq killed in Deir ez-Zor

The post said the strike killed Rayan Meshaal and his daughter in their home in the city of al-Mayadin. Syrian opposition activists had been sharing news of Meshaal's death on social media.



"I'm pleased to announce the martyrdom of my older brother Baraa Kadek, known as Rayan Meshaal...in an air strike by the coalition," the Facebook post reportedly by his brother said.



ISIS often claims responsibility for attacks worldwide through Amaq channels on social media.



Rita Katz, director of the US-based SITE monitoring service, said on Twitter that a coalition strike allegedly killed Meshaal in Deir al-Zor.



Katz added Amaq had "shown itself as ISIS' state media agency" since its founding in 2014 and had issued claims for at least two dozen attacks around the world.







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