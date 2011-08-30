Miles of Smiles and Africa 1 convoys reach Gaza

(Ahlul Bayt News Agency) - Miles of Smiles and Africa 1 aid convoys reached the Gaza Strip on Monday evening through the Rafah border crossing.

The higher committee for receiving delegations in Gaza said that Miles of Smiles5 from Europe which was dubbed the “border martyrs” to honour the Egyptian soldiers killed by the IOF, and Africa 1 convoy arrived at the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing at sunset (time for iftar) on Monday.

The committee added that after receiving participants in the two aid convoys at the crossing and having iftar together, they proceeded to Gaza where they will spend Eid with its people.

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