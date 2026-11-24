https://en.abna24.com/xm6XK24 November 2026 - 13:33 News ID 1894277 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: Lady Umm al-Banin demise anniversary commemorated in Karzakan village, Bahrain 24 November 2026 - 13:33 News ID: 1894277 Source: Abna24 Download 2 MB related Photos: Mourning ceremony of Imam Ali shrine's servants on demise anniversary of Umm al-Banin Qom to host conference in solidarity with religious scholars in Bahrain and Kuwait Bahrain Revokes Citizenship of 69 Shia Clerics, Arrests 41: Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daqaq Photos: Mourning ceremony of Hazrat Umm al-Banin held in Denmark
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